Nassau County lawmakers will hear testimony Wednesday on a staffing shortage at the county’s jail that critics say has created a frustratingly restrictive visiting policy—with no weekend visits, no televisits for family, and evening visits just two days a week.

Visits at the jail are more restricted than in New York City, Suffolk and Westchester counties. Nassau has three hours of after-work visiting slots, but only on Thursday and Friday. Most other jails in the region have more evening hours, plus weekends.

People hoping to visit loved ones in Nassau also say they must navigate a perplexing online scheduling system, wait for days to find out whether they got their desired time slot, then start over if they did not.

County officials did not respond to multiple inquiries about the reasons for Nassau’s restricted visiting hours.

However, defense lawyers and union officials blame the restrictive policy on a shortage of correction officers, particularly officers dedicated to escorting detainees to the visiting center.

“They tried to clip that to save a little bit of money. All this nickel-and-diming crap, and make that some other patrol guy’s duty,” said Brian Sullivan, president of Nassau County Sheriff’s Correction Officers Benevolent Association.

According to Sullivan, the county was supposed to hire 100 new correction officers this year, but instead only hired 27. At the same time, 37 officers retired. He recently brought his concerns to lawmakers. Both Republicans and Democrats in the county legislature expressed alarm during a public safety committee meeting last month.

During the hearing, deputy County Executive Tatum Fox acknowledged that Nassau is struggling to hire enough correction officers.

“Civil service contacted 220 people, and only 45 appear to have started the process,” she said. In response, lawmakers called for tomorrow’s public hearings on the issue.