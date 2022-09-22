Jupiter is the brightest celestial object right now in the night sky, and for the next few days, it will move along its 12-year orbit until it reaches “opposition” on Sept. 26.

On that evening, the sun, Earth and Jupiter will line up, making the gas giant the closest it’s been to our planet in nearly 60 years. It will be so bright and near that it can be seen with the naked eye — even in the light-polluted heavens above New York City — as it rises from the southeast. Jupiter won’t be this close again for another 107 years, until 2129.

Also in the evening ensemble this month is the Beehive Cluster, a cloud of about 1,000 shiny young stars. They’re only 600 million years old compared to our sun’s 4.6 billion years.

“Other than the moon, there's nothing in the sky as bright as Jupiter. You can't miss it,” said Bart Fried, executive vice president of the Amateur Astronomers Association of New York. “It'll just stand out like a sore thumb.”

The night after its opposition, Jupiter will begin to move farther away, appearing smaller and less bright. Until then, the planet will look like “an airplane that’s not moving,” according to Fried.

For the best views, New York City star watchers can go to big, open recreational areas such as Central Park or Carl Schurz Park in Manhattan, and Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens. Areas along the rivers also afford good opportunities for spotting the fifth planet from the sun.

“It will rise in the southeast like an orange star,” Fried said.