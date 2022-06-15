In the hours after a deadly shooting in Canarsie on Friday, as NYPD officers searched in vain for a gunman, a group of violence interrupters fanned out across the Breukelen Houses with a different mission: Find the friends of the 25-year-old victim, Isiah Bowman, to offer support, cool tempers and discourage retaliation.

“We brought in our team from Bed Stuy and East New York and put boots on the ground to talk individuals off the ledge,” said Richard Muhammed, who directs the crisis intervention group Man Up!

But he lamented the lack of manpower available: "Just visibly being there is half of the solution. If we had another shift, or another partial shift, that could change things.”

The violence interrupters – often local community members who were previously incarcerated – are part of the Crisis Management System, a network of city-funded nonprofit operators that seek to de-escalate conflicts and direct individuals to support services.

Mayor Eric Adams has touted the approach as key to curbing gun violence, pledging to bring the teams to every neighborhood at high risk for shootings. On the campaign trail, he said he would find $500 million in savings to redirect to the prevention programs.

But in his first budget as mayor, Adams and the City Council kept funding flat for the Crisis Management System. The current $100 million allocation will remain the same as last year, according to a City Hall spokesperson. After expanding to several new precincts in the last fiscal year, it’s unclear which – if any – neighborhoods will be next in line for the program.

“The mayor had his blueprint — he said he wanted to expand this crisis management strategy, so why is it sitting stagnant?” asked Tiffany Cabán, one of six Council members who voted against the budget on Monday night.

The spending plan will also keep NYPD funding flat, after Council members rejected the mayor’s push to add roughly $200 million to the policing budget. But violence interrupters note that the Crisis Management System’s annual budget accounts for a fraction of the NYPD's operating budget of roughly $6 billion.

Several pointed to Canarsie as an instructive example. The neighborhood was among the first to welcome an NYPD anti-gun unit unveiled by Adams earlier this year. But more than two years after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced he would open a crisis management site in the Brooklyn neighborhood, the city has yet to set it up.