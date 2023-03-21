Ten current and former New York prosecutors who judges say illegally screened out potential jurors because of race or religion are facing ethics complaints that could prompt investigations or disciplinary actions. Judges have already ruled either during trial or in appeals that all 10 prosecutors broke the law. But a group of law professors is now bringing ethics complaints against the prosecutors in the hopes of holding them accountable for what they did. They have not yet faced any public discipline, according to state court records. Several of them were even promoted. In some cases, the people who the prosecutors convicted filed appeals arguing that jury selection was biased and their convictions were overturned — but only after they had spent years behind bars. The law professors are bringing the complaints, filed Monday with attorney grievance committees and shared first with Gothamist, as a way of finally holding the prosecutors accountable for violations that in some cases date back decades. The group, which calls itself Accountability NY, started submitting complaints against prosecutors accused of misconduct in 2021. They said the violations are emblematic of a larger problem in the court system: attorneys illegally excluding jurors based on race and other aspects of their identity. Experts said it’s an illegal practice that undermines people's right to a fair trial — especially people of color. The complaints name prosecutors in five district attorneys’ offices, including Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens. In one 2018 case, a judge found that a prosecutor acted illegally when he struck all the Latino prospective jurors for a Latino man’s trial. In another that same year, a judge ruled that a prosecutor illegally removed the only two non-white people for the trial of an Afghan-American. In one case, a former prosecutor admitted to using notes filled with racist and sexist instructions — including “No Hispanics” and “Stay away from grandmotherly types” — to avoid choosing diverse juries in the 1990s.

Notes taken in the 1990s by former Queens prosecutor Christopher McGrath that outlined types of jurors to include or exclude based on their race, religion, gender and neighborhood. Christopher McGrath grievance complaint.

“Diversity is an essential safeguard,” said Peter Santina, managing attorney of Civil Rights Corps’ Prosecutorial Accountability Project, which helped to file the complaints. “A representative jury can mean the difference between someone being wrongfully convicted or not.” Prosecutorial discipline is sometimes meted out confidentially, so it’s unclear if any of the prosecutors has faced professional consequences that are not reflected in their public records. When choosing jurors for a criminal trial, prosecutors and defense attorneys in New York are both allowed 10 to 20 peremptory challenges — or chances to dismiss a juror without providing a reason. But they aren’t allowed to dismiss a juror because of their race or religion, and if asked, they have to give a different reason for the dismissal. It’s up to a judge to decide if the reason is legitimate. The reason for the rule is to prevent attorneys from shaping all-white or majority-white juries, which researchers have found engage in less rigorous deliberations, convict at higher rates and are more likely to sentence someone to death in capital cases. Ron Wright, a professor at Wake Forest Law School and former prosecutor said race still plays a central role in jury selection, even decades after the U.S. Supreme Court made it illegal. He said both prosecutors and defense attorneys use race as a way to judge which prospective jurors are least likely to agree with their theory of the case. “There are life experiences that make it easier or harder for a juror to see the case the way that that attorney wants them to see it,” he said. Race, he added, “serves as a pretty good proxy for a lot of the life experiences that make someone more sympathetic to the prosecution or less sympathetic to the prosecution.” Wright noted that prosecutors aren’t the only ones who choose jurors based on race – defense lawyers do it too. A 2018 article he co-authored found that North Carolina prosecutors remove about 21% of Black jurors and 10% of white jurors in criminal cases, while defense attorneys strike about 22% of white jurors and 10.5% of Black jurors. “Those numbers tell me that some kind of racially influenced reasoning is happening,” Wright said. “But, you have to ask, well, was it the only reason? Was it one among four reasons?” ‘I wasn’t going to get a fair trial’ One of the grievances filed Monday centers on the case of Dexter Murray, who was on trial in 2018 for several crimes, including assaulting a police officer. Murray made the uncommon choice to represent himself in court, and during jury selection, he felt his chances of acquittal slipping away as he watched a Manhattan prosecutor striking one Black juror after the next . “I was afraid at that point, because I knew I wasn't going to get a fair trial if you were getting rid of all of my peers,” he said in an interview. Murray had previously served 21 years in prison for a crime he committed as a teenager, and he spent much of his sentence working in the law library, where he studied court cases in the hopes of building his own successful appeals. When Murray noticed Assistant District Attorney Melanie Soberal had removed four out of five Black people from the jury, he knew the relevant Supreme Court case from memory. “The prosecutor, Soberal, is excluding all the Blacks. I am an African American,” he told the judge, according to court transcripts. Soberal offered explanations that she said were unrelated to race, and the trial judge allowed her to dismiss the prospective jurors. But in 2021, an appellate court sided with Murray. Justice Dianne Renwick ruled that Soberal had illegally struck at least one of the Black jurors because of his race and reversed Murray’s conviction and one-year jail sentence, which he had already served pre-trial. Soberal could not be reached for comment. She left the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in 2020, and DA Spokesman Doug Cohen said she was well-respected by the attorneys there during her tenure. Still, Cohen added, the office takes allegations of bias in jury selection seriously. “A fair jury selection is essential for equal justice under the law," said Cohen, adding that the office conducts trainings on the subject on an ongoing basis. Of the 10 ethics complaints filed this week, six are against current and former prosecutors in the Queens District Attorney’s Office. One of those, dating back three decades, names Christopher McGrath, a former prosecutor who used notes during jury selection that outlined types of jurors to include or exclude based on their race, religion, gender and neighborhood, as well as certain personality traits. The notes, which McGrath admitted to using during at least two trials in the 1990s, say to “look at people when being sworn for racial and sex makeup.” They caution against choosing “Hispanics,” “grandmotherly types” and “Italians,” if the defendant is Italian. They also instruct prosecutors to pick “No one from Post Office. (Flaky).”