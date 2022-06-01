In the underground industry, cannabis products are often marketed with playful names, bright colors and allusions to popular snacks. But the regulated cannabis products that will soon grace store shelves in New York and their advertisements will likely have a much more subdued look.

New York’s Cannabis Control Board voted Wednesday to approve proposed regulations that would prohibit cannabis packaging and advertisements from including any cartoon characters, neon colors, bubble letters, candy references or other features that might appeal to those under 21, the legal age to consume cannabis in New York. Images of celebrities or other individuals who appear to be under 21 would also be prohibited.

Misleading claims about health benefits and any indication that a product is “safe” or “organic” would also be outlawed. The draft regulations will now undergo a 60-day public comment period, starting on June 15th, before being finalized.

The Board voted on the packaging rules Wednesday without much discussion.

“I think you have looked at other people’s mistakes as well as the good work that they’ve done,” board member Reuben McDaniel, who is also president and CEO of the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, told his colleagues ahead of the vote.

The regulations include a wide range of measures to keep cannabis away from kids, who have had more exposure to edibles as cannabis legalization has spread across the country. The rules would require products to come in child-resistant packaging that would be hard for kids under five to open, and ads would need to be placed at least 500 feet away from schools, libraries, playgrounds or childcare centers.