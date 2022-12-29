Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in the Bronx Wednesday evening, just steps from where a 26-year-old was shot and killed days earlier.

Police said they responded to a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. at E. Tremont Avenue and Southern Boulevard in West Farms, where they found four people with gunshot wounds. A 28-year-old man who had been shot in the chest was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital, according to the NYPD. A 25-year-old, a 27-year-old and a 46-year-old were also taken to St. Barnabas, where they are undergoing treatment.

Police expect at least one man, who was shot in the arm, to survive.

Several news outlets report that shooting broke out at a vigil for Carlos Gonzalez, who was shot and killed earlier this week.

The NYPD has not arrested anyone in Wednesday’s shooting. Police have also not made any arrests in Gonzalez’s shooting, which happened around 4 a.m. Monday on E. Tremont and Marmion Avenues.

Nearly 500 people have been shot in the Bronx in 2022, compared to almost 600 last year, according to NYPD data.

The Bronx had the second-highest number of shootings out of any borough this year, behind only Brooklyn, though it has fewer residents than any borough except Staten Island. Shootings have dropped 17% citywide this year but are still above pre-pandemic levels.