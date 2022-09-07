The New Jersey chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is calling on the state to do more to help people from diverse backgrounds establish themselves in the lucrative new recreational marijuana market.

Advocates of marijuana legalization touted it as an equity initiative — not just taking a lighter approach toward drug enforcement, but creating business opportunities in many of the same communities most hurt by the war on drugs. Yet the ACLU warns that there’s a serious risk that the industry will instead be dominated by white, well-to-do business owners who are often from out of state, as it’s seen happen in other states where equity was also a stated priority.

The state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission — which approves licenses for marijuana cultivators, manufacturers, and retailers — has an opportunity to address that concern, the ACLU says. It has sent the CRC a series of proposed changes to its latest draft rules, for a public comment period that’s open until Sept. 30 — all aimed at giving small businesses with diverse owners a shot at competing effectively with larger, more established marijuana industry players.

“There are a lot of multi-state operators coming in that have spent tons and tons of money over the last few years,” Joe Johnson, policy counsel for the ACLU, said. “So they have kind of the expertise and the money behind them, and the history behind them, to be able to make those type of applications competitive.”

The ACLU said it is hearing from applicants who say that the cost of entry is simply too high. Johnson estimates it costs more than $100,000 to open a weed store.

Many would-be applicants don’t have the resources to seek out the municipal approvals they need in addition to the state’s OK, the ACLU said. Some towns charge high fees for local applications, while others don’t allow marijuana sales at all. Equity applicants struggle with a tight real estate market overall — making it difficult to find somewhere to set up shop.

And applicants need money upfront to make their applications competitive, Johnson said.

The industry as it stands

New Jersey’s recreational marijuana industry got off to a slow start. Voters approved legalization in 2020, but the CRC didn’t start authorizing retailers until earlier this year — a first wave that gave recreational sales licenses to many established medical dispensaries, with an eye on maintaining a statewide canopy rich enough to serve both medical and recreational users. Many of those businesses are owned by multi-state outfits and have spent years in the industry.

Yet by at least some measures, NJ’s market is seeing success in its equity initiatives. New Jersey explicitly sets aside 15% of licenses for minority-owned businesses. As of early June, the state was pacing ahead of that threshold — 34% of licenses had gone to minority-owned businesses, according to the most recent data from the CRC.

Another 15% of licenses are set aside for businesses owned by women and disabled veterans; 24% of licenses had been awarded to businesses in those categories, according to the CRC’s data.