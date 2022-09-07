“I'm more concerned about being happy and trying to live the life that I wanna live, being fulfilled. That's sort of my ultimate goal over anything else,” said Lisa VanHorn, 39, who works in tech but wants to start a brewery where she grows her own ingredients.

The program, which is funded in part by a USDA grant, is now in its second year. The students pay $400 to take online courses the first year, and the following year, a select group is allowed to farm on a plot in Cream Ridge for $800 per person. Couples who take the course together, like VanHorn and her husband, can pay $1,200 for the pair. The third year is about developing business plans.

“Many of the people that are out here now didn't necessarily have formal agricultural training at a university. So we're bringing them up to speed so that they can learn some of the basics,” Hlubik said, adding that the program relies on farmers who can share their expertise and mistakes with the new crop of future growers. “We are becoming the pipeline from the university.”

Pearsall said the program’s leaders will help their students analyze soil, understand local zoning laws and even connect with farmers looking for employees.

“If we can save beginner farmers from making two or three critical errors on their way to becoming established farmers, then you know, we'll have done our job,” he said.

Jennifer Peters, 54, of East Brunswick is a career counselor and wants to buy some land once she retires.

“The average age of farmers is close to my age, and that’s why they're trying to get younger farmers. So I do keep in mind that I have to think, ‘What I can handle and what makes sense for me at my age?’” she said.

“I really wanna, you know, improve the soil and the earth and just be outside, not at a desk, and just be doing something physical and totally different than what I'm used to do.”