U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman said activism for abortion rights, like the kind that got her and 16 other House members arrested outside the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month, isn't likely to stop — and shouldn't.

"I am certain that there will be continuous demonstrations of one form or another, civil, non-violent and legal," Coleman, a Democrat representing New Jersey's 12th Congressional District, told WNYC's Brian Lehrer Monday.

Coleman, several other Congress members and about 20 other people were arrested after allegedly blocking traffic during a July 19th protest of the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision striking down Roe v. Wade. It's now up to individual state legislatures to allow or restrict abortion, though the House on July 15th voted for bills enshrining Roe's protections into law.

The matter next goes to the Senate, where it's expected to face strong opposition from Republicans.

"The Senate across the nation from the red states to the blue states top the purple states, whatever it is they represent, needs to hear we as people in this country believe that a woman has the right to make these decisions in here life, and we need Roe v. wade and the protections which were under that decision to be codified," Coleman told Lehrer.

She encouraged supporters of reproductive rights to "blow up their phones," saying if they do so, "then I honest to God believe that the will of the people will prevail."