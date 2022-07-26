New Jersey is offering incentives of up to $4,000 to residents who purchase or lease electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids — and, for the first time, offering another $250 for installation of charging station in a home.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the launch of the Charge Up New Jersey electric vehicle incentive program's third year Monday. He said in its first two years, the program helped put more than 13,000 electric vehicles on New Jersey roads.

The program offers payments of up to $4,000 for vehicles priced under $45,000, and $2,000 for vehicles priced between $45,000 and $50,000.

In announcing the program, Murphy noted New Jersey's history: Thomas Edison had built an electric vehicle in Menlo Park.

"Ford's internal combustion engine has had a good run over the last century, but Edison's ideas are now eclipsing it," he said.

Murphy's office said transportation accounts for more than 40% of New Jersey's greenhouse gas emissions. The state's Energy Master Plan calls for it to reach 100% green energy by 2050.

All sales and orders of electric vehicles became eligible for the incentive program Monday morning. Buyers can apply at the point of sale — such as a car dealership.

Under the state's electrical vehicle law, it must provide at least $30 million in annual incentives for Charge Up New Jersey for 20 years. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities allocated $35 million for Charge Up , $5.5 million for the residential charger program, $10 million for a Clean Fleet program that provides grants for government entities for the purchase of electric vehicles and chargers, $6 million for chargers at tourism sites, and $4 million for the Multiple Unit Dwelling Charger Program, which focuses on getting charges into apartment buildings and condominiums. Funding comes from the state's Clean Energy Fund.

A list of eligible vehicles is at chargeup.njcleanenergy.com.