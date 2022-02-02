A new report by New Jersey’s state comptroller found 15 nursing homes consistently received low ratings by health inspectors, yet still take in about $100 million in Medicaid funding a year.

The state watchdog’s report says poor performers shouldn’t be rewarded if they fail to improve and is recommending progressive measures to force fixes — including barring repeatedly low-ranking facilities from additional public dollars.

“Bottom line: New Jersey taxpayers should not be funding nursing homes that have failed to improve for years, appear unlikely to improve, and put residents in harm’s way,” Acting Comptroller Kevin Walsh said in a statement.

The comptroller’s office analyzed New Jersey’s 339 nursing homes and found 15 of them earned the lowest score on the national grading rubric for long-term care facilities for most quarters in 2020 and 2021. Nursing homes, which have been under close scrutiny amid the COVID pandemic, are evaluated based on federal guidelines set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on a scale of one to five stars, with one being the lowest.

“These are facilities that year over year performed poorly in some very critical areas, specifically staffing shortages and the amount of nursing hours that are available,” said Laurie Facciarossa Brewer, the state’s long-term care ombudsperson, who consulted with the comptroller’s office on the report.

“It would appear that there doesn't seem to be an effort by those facilities to improve. It almost seems as if a one-star rating is basically baked in as the cost of doing business,” she said.

State inspectors evaluate nursing homes during unannounced visits and, over several days, grade residents’ quality of care, medication management, nursing home administration and food services. The report found one in 14 nursing homes statewide received a one-star rating in the most recent quarter.

“It's not the minor stuff that gets you a one-star rating. It's having multiple deficiencies over time in a wide array of areas,” Brewer said.