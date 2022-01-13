Local residents and environmental activists had for months pushed back against the project and said it conflicted with landmark legislation passed in 2020 meant to prevent the over-contamination of places already burdened with pollutants — like Newark. Rules for the new law are still being written meaning the project was likely to escape additional scrutiny under the measure.

Murphy signed the environmental justice law in 2020 in Newark against the backdrop of industrial East Ward that already boasts two power plants, a fat rendering facility and a trash incinerator. He had remained silent on the issue until Thursday.

“I think we cut it very close, but I'm so thankful that the governor came through and delivered on his environmental justice promises,” said Maria Lopez Nuñez, deputy director of organizing and advocacy at the Ironbound Community Corporation, an environmental advocacy group in Newark. “There's more fight left. Now, we need to make sure that after a meaningful public process that we end up with a solution that's doable. We need to follow it all the way through and make sure that we don't end up with a fossil fuel plant at the end of this.”

During Thursday’s meeting, PVSC chairman Thomas Tucci said commissioners agreed to pull the contract from the agenda in order to “move forward in a realistic, responsible and environmental way. We’ve always been a leader in environmental technology.”

More than 100 people joined the virtual meeting, mostly to speak against the power plant and thank Murphy for intervening.

“I have a 9-month-old son,” said Newark resident Michael Habib. “It’s honestly scary to me to see more of this coming in. We already have dirty water and dirty air and it doesn’t make sense to me … we’re already overburdened so putting more on this community doesn’t make sense.”

This story has been updated with additional information from Thursday's PVSC meeting.