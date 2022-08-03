New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is asking residents to weigh in how they think the state should spend more than $1 billion in remaining federal pandemic aid.

Residents and organizations can email their suggestions to the state at outreach@nj.gov. The state is also holding a public hearing Thursday at 4 p.m. Those interested in listening to the hearing need to register online.

At a Tuesday hearing on the pandemic funds, residents and nonprofits called on the state to use the money to ensure the most vulnerable recover from the pandemic, including hazard pay for essential workers, assistance for minority-owned small businesses, and more funding to help people stay in their homes, according to NJ Spotlight.

The state received more than $6 billion in American Rescue Plan dollars last year and set aside some of the funds for rental assistance, affordable housing construction, and food insecurity programs. All the money must be allocated by 2024.