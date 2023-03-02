A New Jersey State trooper was recovering in the hospital after getting shot in the leg early Thursday morning in Paterson, officials said.

In a statement, Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed the trooper was being treated at Saint Joseph’s Regional Medical Center. But his office declined to provide details about the events leading up to the shooting, the suspects or whether there was any danger to the public.

“New Jersey State Troopers go to work every day not knowing what that day will bring,” Murphy said, who added the trooper was in, “great spirits.”

Murphy’s office didn’t provide the trooper’s name but in his statement he indicated at least one suspect was still at large: “We will ensure that all those responsible for this violent and heinous act are caught and brought to justice.”

Paterson police and the mayor’s office didn’t return requests for comment immediately; neither did the New Jersey State Police.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh told NorthJersey.com that the shooting took place at E. 28th Street and 9th Avenue and that one person had been arrested and police were still searching for other suspects.

Police told ABC7 the incident started on Route 20 and ended up in a residential Paterson neighborhood.

