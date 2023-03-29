NJ Transit says it’s still in the “planning and development phase” of work to meet a series of federally set deadlines that begin in June to improve its Access Link services for people with disabilities — even as the number of late trips in 2022 reached its highest point since at least 2017.

In 2022, more than 15% of rides arrived late, double the rate from 2017, according to ridership data obtained by Gothamist through a public records request. Last year was also one of the busiest in several years for drivers, with each Access Link driver averaging a total of about 2,400 trips — about 100 more than the year before.

The numbers underscore the gap NJ Transit has to cover in order to comply with a settlement it reached with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in December, after a federal investigation found drivers dropped passengers off late nearly 40% of the time during a one-month review period. It also found about 13% of pickups were late, and about 25% of trips were “excessively long.”

Paratransit advocates have long argued that to fix long-standing complaints with Access Link, the state will need to invest significantly in hiring more drivers and partnering with rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft to relieve pressure on the service.

Jim Smith, an NJ Transit spokesman, said it was too early to quantify the investment needed to improve Access Link. But he said NJ Transit was considering partnerships with other transportation companies that include rideshare services.

“The task of redeveloping and restructuring paratransit service is an extremely complex undertaking,” Smith said in an email. “We are currently in the planning and development phase of this project. As we work through the project phases, any necessary changes will be enacted.”

The settlement requires that by June, Access Link ensures 88% of pickups happen within a 30-minute window of their scheduled time every month, and no more than 2% of trips are missed every month.

It additionally sets one- and two-year milestones, such as making sure no more than 10% of rides are excessively long after 24 months. If it fails to meet certain measures, federal officials could file a civil action against the agency.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in the settlement that Access Link had “capacity constraints that significantly limit the availability of service” for people with disabilities.

When asked if the agency expected to meet the initial deadline, Smith said it were “working as diligently as possible.”

Connor Shaw, political director for the United Service Workers Union that represents drivers, said NJ Transit needs to invest in hiring more drivers and increase wages. Shaw said many drivers are forced to work mandatory overtime to cover the routes.

“You're not going to provide higher quality unless you stop forcing these drivers on the road so long,” he said. “Drivers are usually now picking up multiple patients along the route more than they used to because there's not enough drivers to backfill the demand, so their trips might be two or three times longer because they're having to make extra stops along the way that are out of what would be the usual route.”

Shaw said paratransit drivers are among the lowest-paid workers with commercial driver’s licenses in New Jersey. Pay for Access Link drivers starts at $21 an hour, he said. Most current listings for school bus drivers on Indeed.com in New Jersey advertise higher rates — some over $30 per hour.

NJ Transit subcontracts its drivers from Easton Coach and First Transit, neither of which have yet returned requests for comment made last week. Last year both companies received $65 million from NJ Transit, records show.