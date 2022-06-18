New Jersey Transit was expected on Saturday morning to resume regular weekend service after reports of a union dispute that purportedly halted service the night before.

The suspension of train service late Friday sent commuters scrambling to get home due to a shortage in engineers that resulted from a union action, according to a transit spokesperson. NJ Transit said early Saturday that it expected to restore regular service that morning.

“NJ TRANSIT expects engineers to report for their work assignments as scheduled on Saturday, 6/18, and we anticipate resuming service on a regular weekend schedule for the start of the service day,” read a tweet from the NJ Transit account.

The union’s general chairman, Jim Brown, declined to comment on Saturday morning, but said he would be putting out a statement on Monday.

The last trains to leave New York City, Newark and Hoboken left around 8 p.m. on Friday, according to the NJ Transit’s Twitter account, forcing passengers to cram onto the remaining trains. The last trains to Hoboken left shortly before and after 10 p.m.

The suspension of service also impacted some lines on the Metro-North, according to the MTA.

"Due to a suspension of service by New Jersey Transit (NJT), Metro-North Railroad has been impacted west of the Hudson on the Pascack Valley and Port Jervis lines, both of which are operated by NJT,” said MTA spokesperson Sean Butler in a statement Friday. “Metro-North is communicating directly with customers to make sure they are aware of service impacts and options."