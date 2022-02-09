Records show departments and agencies spent $9.5 million on testing-related costs from mid-October through February. Overall, New Jersey has spent about $154 per employee on testing, and the costs per capita for each office correlate with its vaccination rate, as one might expect. More shots equal less spending on testing per person. About 20,000 state workers remain unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

“At a certain point, you have to start to weigh out, what is the economic cost of allowing people to continue to be unvaccinated?” said Stephanie Silvera, an epidemiologist and public health professor at Montclair State University.

The Department of Law and Public Safety, which has vaccinated 84% of its staff, spent the most on testing, about $1.9 million. Law and Public Safety includes State Police, which reports their vaccination rate separately at 65%. The Department of Health spent the second-highest amount, $1.8 million, though a spokesperson said some of those costs include community testing in hot spot areas.

The overall price tag for testing state employees, however, is likely much higher because some testing costs have yet to be billed and one agency used another vendor. The State Department said they have three purchase orders for testing costs worth about $59,800 that have not been invoiced yet. State health care facilities and prisons also had an earlier deadline, September 7th, to prove they were vaccinated or submit to testing

The total payments also don’t include testing costs from the Department of Corrections, which has been testing all its employees — regardless of vaccination status — weekly through another provider, Rutgers University Correctional Healthcare. Corrections has the lowest vaccination rate among all departments with only 41% of its 8,100-person workforce being fully vaccinated. A department spokesperson said the department has spent $68.7 million testing its staff, contractors and more than 10,000 inmates since early days of the pandemic in May 2020, but did not provide a breakdown by group.