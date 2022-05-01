New Jersey's acting attorney general Matt Platkin is once again allowing police officers to chase car thieves following a sharp rise in auto thefts.

The move reverses his predecessor’s limits on vehicle pursuits, part of broader reforms around how police use force.

“These changes will give law enforcement the tools that they need to meet the moment and to protect our communities while also being mindful of the inherent risks that come to officer safety and to the public when officers do engage in police pursuits,” Platkin, a Democrat, said during a Friday press conference in Marlboro.

He said auto thefts reached a record-high of 14,320 in 2021 across the state and are already up 37% this year. Thefts are up 53% from 2020.

“These incidents, understandably, have rattled families and we need to invest in the abilities of local police to more effectively combat these crimes,” Gov. Phil Murphy said at the announcement.