When the remnants of Hurricane Ida barreled across New Jersey, Maryann Morris had just started to settle into her newly purchased home on a quiet residential block in Manville.

Less than a year after she moved in with her 7-year-old daughter, Ida’s flood waters inundated her basement and sloshed up another four feet on the first floor.

“There were still my daughter’s baby blankets and stuff from the hospital when she was born,” Morris, 43, said. “There were presents down there that she hadn't gotten to open from her birthday.”

Seven months after the storm, Morris and her daughter, Ember, are still living in a nearby rented apartment as they wait to settle an insurance dispute and receive a government loan to start construction. Morris said her insurance company agreed to cover part of the repairs but it isn’t cooperating with the U.S. Small Business Administration, which will make up the rest.

“I have run out of ways to answer my daughter about when we're going home,” Morris said. “Because I don't even know.”

The recovery for Morris has been slow; the inside of her house is completely gutted. But even when she returns home, she’ll have to decide whether it’s safe enough to stay. She’s one of 200 home and business owners in Manville who received letters from the Somerset County borough telling them they have to elevate their properties or sell to the state’s buyout program, known as Blue Acres.

It’s a dilemma many more homeowners across New Jersey will face as storms worsen with climate change. Federal and state officials are launching new initiatives to proactively target flood-prone homes and find long-term solutions before a disaster strikes.

“Most of these [places] have flooded six or eight times, if not more, in the past. So what are we doing here?” said Cleighton Smith, Manville’s floodplain manager. “We can't just let this happen again and again.”

He said requirements from FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency mandate the town inspect buildings in flood zones. About 200 (6% of the town’s buildings) suffered damages to more than half the value of the property, which means any construction on them is considered new and has to be built up to code. Smith said residents can get permits to restore their homes but a final certificate of occupancy — which deems a unit legally habitable — won’t be issued unless a home has been elevated.

“It ends the cycle of: flood, rebuild, flood. We want to break that cycle,” Smith said.