Primary races

It’s almost time for another election. And with maps for most legislative districts strongly favoring one party or another, it’s the upcoming races — in the June 6 primary — that give many New Jersey residents the chance to cast their most impactful votes.

New Jerseyans will pick one state senator and two Assembly members in each of the state’s 40 legislative districts this year. But this time around, several incumbents are opting not to run again. And newly redrawn district maps following the 2020 Census mean even some incumbents will be on unfamiliar territory, trying to win favor in towns they’ve never previously represented.

We’ll ask Gov. Phil Murphy about his predictions for the primary races — and about the “county line” system that gives a big advantage to candidates endorsed by powerful political machines.

Bullying and mental health

Murphy has made youth mental health the center of his agenda as the chair of the National Governors Association. His latest budget proposal includes increased funding for student mental health initiatives as well. At the same time, several New Jersey communities are grappling with teen suicides — in some cases, following intense bullying that parents and community members say schools should do more to stop.

On Sunday, one year after the death of 17-year-old Jack Reid, the private Lawrenceville School issued a statement saying Reid had been a victim of bullying “and other forms of cruel behavior” that it should have done more to stop. The school is taking several steps after an internal review, including hiring a dean of campus wellbeing and a specialist on school bullying.

“When these behaviors were brought to the attention of the school, there were steps that the school should in hindsight have taken but did not, including the fact that the school did not make a public or private statement that it investigated and found rumors about Jack that were untrue,” school leaders wrote in the statement, issued after reaching a settlement with Reid’s family. “There also were circumstances in which the involvement of an adult would have made a difference.”

Earlier this year, four teens were charged after a recorded attack against 14-year-old Adriana Olivia Kuch in the halls of Central Regional High School in Bayville. Family members say she took her own life shortly after the attack.

We’ll ask Murphy: What more can the state be doing to protect young people from bullying, and to support them through their own mental health struggles?

Waterfront Commission

The U.S. Supreme Court is letting New Jersey pull out of the Waterfront Commission, abolishing the watchdog agency that monitors mob activity at the New York Harbor’s seaports — even though commission members say there’s plenty of evidence La Cosa Nostra groups including the Genovese and Bonanno crime families continue to influence the ports. Murphy plans to turn control of enforcement on the Garden State’s side of the harbor to state police.

We’ll ask Murphy: How does this change help New Jersey? And what are his expectations for the future of the fight against organized crime at the seaports?

Those are just some of the topics on our minds, but we want to hear from you. Ask your question online at this Google form, tweet at us by using #AskGovMurphy, or call 844-745-TALK (844-745-8255) to join us on the air.