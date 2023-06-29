A New Jersey political operative who pleaded guilty in a murder-for-hire scheme was sentenced on Thursday to 24 years in prison – far longer than prosecutors recommended.

Sean Caddle, 45, worked on political campaigns, raised money and created dark money groups to shield the identities of donors. He pleaded guilty in 2022 to hiring two hitmen to kill his friend Michael Galdieri at Galdieri’s Jersey City apartment in 2014.

According to federal prosecutors’ sentencing memo, Caddle said Galdieri had become erratic due to drug use, and was shaking him down for money, threatening to expose secrets he knew about campaigns.

Judge Michael Vasquez was not swayed by prosecutors’ request that he be lenient on Caddle because he had significantly helped obtain a guilty plea by Antonio Teixeira — another political operative who’d been chief of staff to state Senate President Nicholas Scutari when he was charged, and who worked for then-state Sen. Ray Lesniak at the time of Teixeira’s crimes.

“He did this to save his own skin,” Vasquez said about Caddle. "I hold Mr. Caddle the most responsible person in this conspiracy. He paid for a cold-blooded killing.”

Vasquez previously sentenced the two hitmen, George Bratsenis and Bomani Africa, to 16 and 20 years respectively.

Galdieri’s sister, Virginia, spoke tearfully at Caddle’s sentencing hearing about the lifelong pain the murder of her brother had caused everyone in her family.

Vasquez said he was unimpressed with the cooperation that netted Teixeira’s conviction, and he did not think Caddle had fully taken responsibility for the murder based on an interview conducted for the court before sentencing.

“It really gives me pause,” Vasquez said, adding Caddle said he should have surrounded himself with a “higher class of people” who didn’t abuse drugs.

“This was Mr. Caddle’s idea — to have his friend murdered because he didn’t want to be exposed for criminal activity he was engaging in with Mr. Teixeira or any others,” the judge said.

Galdieri was the son of a former state senator. He’d been friends with Caddle, and worked on campaigns for him. In 2013, one of the hitmen, Bratsenis, worked with Caddle on a campaign after he served two prison sentences for robbery and murder.

“Galdieri also worked for Caddle on the campaign and bragged to Bratsenis that he was the ‘envelope guy’ or ‘bag man’ responsible for delivering money to various individuals,” according to the prosecution’s sentencing memo.

In the sentencing memo, the U.S. Attorney's Office described Caddle explaining his motive to kill Galdieri.

“According to Caddle, in his final months, Galdieri had become increasingly erratic due to drug use and regularly asked Caddle for money. By Caddle’s telling, Galdieri eventually started extorting him, threatening that if Caddle did not continue to funnel money to Galdieri, he would go public about certain things he had seen, done, and heard while working for Caddle on campaigns,” according to the sentencing memo.

But the memo is mostly redacted and doesn’t make public what sorts of things Galdieri may have known about the campaigns, or newly implicate any others involved in them — the sorts of revelations many political and legal observers expected could come from Caddle’s cooperation with authorities.

The sentencing memo does reference a “scheme to defraud PACs, Campaigns and 501(c)4’s” by Caddle and Antonio Teixeira, who was chief of staff to then-state Sen. Ray Lesniak at the time. Teixeira has already pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion related to those allegations, and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 24.

Much of the narrative related to that scheme is also blacked out in the sentencing memo provided to the public.

The sentencing memo says Teixeira and Caddle, from 2014 to 2018, “hatched a plot to falsely inflate the invoices that Caddle’s consulting firms submitted to the campaigns, PACs and 501(c)4’s with campaign-related expenditures.” The memo says Caddle and Teixeira agreed to split the extra money, which amounted to $100,000 to Teixeira that was never declared on his income taxes.

But the arrest of Teixeira, and the tax charge, is not what many lawyers, politicians and news reporters expected after Caddle’s guilty plea.

“It's really quite perplexing,” said Robert Minsk, a former federal prosecutor who is now a white-collar criminal attorney for McCarter & English. “Many in the defense bar that have been following this case have been asking why the U.S. Attorney's office would've cut a deal with somebody who pled guilty to murder for hire, if not in exchange for some cases, or one case at least, that was significant, certainly much more significant than the charges that this defendant [Teixeira] is facing.”

More indictments related to Caddle’s cooperation may come, but Mintz says it’s highly unusual to sentence a cooperating witness before that person has provided testimony.

The U.S. attorney, Philip Sellinger, asked the judge for a sentence of 15 years. Caddle’s defense attorney, Edwin Jacobs, filed a sentencing memo that asked for nine years.

“Defendant has been on pretrial release, home confinement, since Jan. 25, 2022. For the past one year and six months, the defendant has not committed any violations of his pretrial release conditions, has not committed any violations of the law and has not endangered anyone in the community,” the defense memo said.

His lawyers also argued he has never previously been convicted of a crime and has accepted responsibility for the murder.