New Jersey is opening up two new monkeypox vaccination sites in Camden and Bergen counties.

The sites will be open to residents who believe they may have been exposed to the virus or who are at high risk of exposure. Residents who have known exposures can obtain monkeypox vaccines through their local health departments.

Gov. Phil Murphy urged federal officials in a letter this week to send the state more vaccine doses — citing its proximity to New York, which has seen the greatest number of cases in the U.S.

"One of our learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic, reinforcing the concept that public health has no borders, was that New Jersey’s disease burden often follows the trajectory of New York’s," Murphy wrote.

State health officials have said they expect to see 2,700 doses this week, nearly doubling the state's supply. That still only accounts for about 2.06% of the 131,000 doses available nationwide, the governor wrote in his letter. And he said state health officials estimate New Jersey can expect to account for at least 3% "of the disease burden."

"Therefore, we do not believe that New Jersey has received an equitable percentage of available vaccine through this allocation strategy," Murphy wrote.

Murphy also noted that while monkeypox can spread between any two people with close contact, most cases have been among men who have sex with men or other members of the LGBTQ community. He said limited data suggests the areas of New Jersey with the greatest concentrations of same-sex households overlap significantly with the areas that have the greatest population density. The state does not have robust data on where members of the LGBTQ community live, he said.

Cooper University Hospital and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center both began vaccinations by appointment Friday.

The Cooper Vaccine and Testing Clinic at Cooper University Hospital is located at 300 Broadway in Camden. To make appointments, residents can visit my.cooperhealth.org any time or call 856-968-7100 Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. A patient can obtain a first or second dose of the two-dose vaccination regimen.

The Bergen New Bridge Medical Center's vaccination site is in a white tent structure designated Annex 2 at 230 East Ridgewood Ave. in Paramus. Appointments are available online only at newbridgehealth.org.

New Jersey facilities opened up three other vaccination sites last week, in Jersey City, Asbury Park, and Newark.

The state had counted 109 known or likely cases as of Thursday, nearly doubling the count in a week's time.

New York state declared monkeypox virus an imminent threat to public health Thursday, as it announced a boost to vaccine supplies. As of Thursday, 1,251 people in New York City had tested positive for monkeypox, and 1,341 had tested positive statewide, according to city and state officials.

Health officials stress that there are likely many undiagnosed cases.