A group of nonprofits argued before a New Jersey judge on Thursday that the state needs to be held accountable for allowing the segregation of its schools.

The nonprofits, which include the Latino Action Network, NAACP New Jersey and the Urban League of Essex County, sued the state in 2018, alleging New Jersey’s schools are unconstitutionally segregated and among the least racially balanced in the country.

Lawrence Lustberg, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said the case is about “racial justice in a state that congratulates itself on being fair and just and egalitarian but is in fact among the worst in the nation when it comes to the segregation of our public schools.”

New Jersey is the sixth-most-segregated state for Black students and the seventh-most-segregated for Latinos in the country, according to a UCLA study cited by the plaintiffs.

“More than anything it is about the children who attend those schools,” Lustberg told Mercer County Judge Robert Lougy.

Both sides were in court for a hearing on whether the judge should grant partial summary judgment and find the state liable for its poorly integrated schools. Almost half of New Jersey’s Black and Latino students attend public schools that are 90% non-white.