The coalition of nonprofits accusing New Jersey of having some of the most segregated public schools in the country rallied in Trenton on Thursday, demanding the state start integrating its districts and not wait for a judge to rule in a pending case.

“How long will New Jersey deny justice to Black and Latino children, how long?” the Rev. Charles Boyer, founder of Salvation and Social Justice, said before a crowd of about two dozen people. “How long will our children have to suffer from subpar education, and how long will the educators in our schools have to work with scraps and leftovers to do the best they can in the most challenging situations?”

Led by the Latino Action Network, a group of nonprofits sued Gov. Phil Murphy's administration in 2018, alleging New Jersey allowed the de facto segregation of its education system – in violation of the state’s constitution – by requiring students to attend schools in the neighborhoods they could afford to live in.