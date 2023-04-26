New Jersey’s oldest mall is going to start turning away some of its younger shoppers — unless they’re accompanied by adults. After 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays starting this weekend, any visitor to the 233-store Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or another adult over the age of 21. The mall says it may card adults, and those without ID might be asked to leave the property. Any one adult can only be responsible for four minors, unless they’re under the age of 10. And the mall will have “waiting zones” where teens can be picked up if they’re still on the property after the curfew starts. “Like many shopping centers across the country, we have experienced an increase in disruptive behavior that violates the center’s code of conduct by a small minority of younger visitors,” the mall’s management said in a statement sent to Gothamist.

Young mall-goers walk past a sign that explains Garden State Plaza's new parental guidance policy. Aristide Economopoulos for Gothamist

Senior general manager Wesley Rebisz told NorthJersey.com the violations include "running through the property in large groups" and "fighting and putting it on TikTok." Technically, the restriction only applies to common areas of the mall and its outside property — its AMC movie theater, department stores and restaurants set their own policies. But anyone leaving those facilities for a common area “will be checked to ensure that the Parental Guidance Policy is being followed,” the statement says. Gabriel Allos, 14, was shopping at the mall last Friday — on the last weekend when he’d be allowed there unsupervised after 5 p.m. He said he finds the new policy redundant, since there’s already an enforceable code of conduct. “There’s mall security everywhere. Kids get banned from stores,” he said. “If it’s that bad, there must be an issue with the security as opposed to the children.” Allos said he and his friends will be left without a consistent place to hang out. There’s a park just a few blocks away from Garden State Plaza where he said he’ll go when the weather permits.