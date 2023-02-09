New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has permanently raised the minimum monthly benefit for New Jerseyans who rely on food stamps — cementing a COVID-19 era boost to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that would otherwise have ended after February.

Murphy on Wednesday signed the new law that will ensure 46,000 residents, who are mostly seniors and people with disabilities, continue receiving a minimum of $95 a month through SNAP. The new state-funded benefits are set to start in March, replacing federal funding that expires at the same time.

“No one should ever have to wonder where their next meal will come from,” Murphy said during the bill signing on Wednesday.

He said New Jersey is the first state to set an across-the-board minimum state benefit, but he hoped “we will not be the last to put these critical protections into effect.”

New Jersey lawmakers already increased the monthly minimum to $50 in 2022 but the additional measure adds another $45. Without any legislation, and with the federal supplement expiring, the minimum for families this year would be $23 a month.

State officials said most families who receive varying amounts depending on household size will still see some reduction in benefits when the emergency federal aid expires on Feb. 28, but no home will receive less than $95 a month.

“We know overwhelmingly that a better-nourished and more food-secure person is stronger, and today we act on that knowledge,” Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, said Wednesday during a press conference.

There are nearly 400,000 families and 770,000 individuals who receive SNAP benefits in New Jersey, according to the Department of Human Services, which administers the program.

Emergency food groups had warned that without any legislative action, demand at food pantries would surge. Advocates said many feeding organizations remain overwhelmed by families who flocked to food distribution centers when food prices increased.

“As the needs of our communities continue to rise, I can confidently say that I stand here, shoulder to shoulder with these leaders of New Jersey, looking forward to our continued work in the many ongoing, multi-sector efforts taking place to expand food access,” Mark Dinglasan, director of the state’s first Office of the Food Security Advocate, said in a statement.

The Department of Human Services said households can check their benefits online at njfamiliesfirst.com, using the Connect EBT mobile app or by calling 800-997-3333. SNAP recipients will also be mailed a letter next month with their new benefit amounts.

Residents can apply for SNAP online or by calling their county board of social services.