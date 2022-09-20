Within hours of hearing a plane carrying asylum seekers might land in New Jersey, volunteers and organizers had assembled at the Teterboro Airport — ready with diapers, food and greeting signs stuffed in their cars.

But no migrants ever arrived. Instead, Ultimate Air Shuttle 11 touched down in Teterboro with only crew on board.

On Tuesday, about 15 residents huddled at the parking lot of a restaurant adjacent to Teterboro Airport, as regional and national media raised alarm over the possibility that Republican Gov. Florida Ron DeSantis could be sending dozens more migrants north from Texas. The same plane had taken migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week, in a move many Democratic leaders have decried as a political stunt and an abuse of vulnerable people.

Some of those gathered had learned of the flight after being contacted by Gothamist, which was tracking its movements and seeking information about any local response.

The Ultimate Air flight initially appeared headed to Delaware — President Joe Biden’s home state. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz had tweeted just days ago: “Rehoboth Beach, Delaware next,” helping fuel speculation. A flight plan reflected on online trackers first had the plane heading from Texas to Florida to Delaware before eventually coming to Teterboro.

Those plans changed mid-day. The plane left Texas, hours later than what was reflected on the original flight plan. It went to Nashville, then Teterboro, bypassing Delaware entirely. Meanwhile, government and social agencies in Delaware braced to provide and care for a wave of migrants they only suspected were coming. DeSantis, for his part, told reporters in Florida he wouldn’t confirm any plans for the flight.

As of Tuesday night, it remained unclear why the flight plans apparently changed mid-day, or if DeSantis’ office had in fact played any role in the day’s events.

“It was kind of like a fire drill in a way,” Laura Bustamante, policy and campaign manager with the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice. “We can’t take it other than serious because what would have happened if 20 people landed at Teterboro and had nowhere to go? This is what we have to do, especially because government is so limited in rapid response.”