New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will deliver his State of the State address Tuesday to a crowd of lawmakers at the Statehouse for the first time in three years — after two years of remote addresses due to the coronavirus pandemic. He's expected to talk about efforts to advance equity and opportunity for New Jersey workers, political analysts say. He’ll likely draw contrasts between progress in New Jersey and obstructive politicking in Washington. In the days leading up to the address, he’s highlighted ways New Jersey has protected abortion rights and restricted gun access in the face of conservative U.S. Supreme Court decisions. You can watch his speech at 2 p.m. in this post or through the governor's YouTube channel. Political observers will also be looking for signs Murphy is speaking to not just New Jerseyans, but to a national audience, as he’s frequently been discussed as a potential presidential candidate should Joe Biden decline to seek reelection. However, with Biden expected by many observers to formally announce his run for a second term shortly, Murphy may keep the focus on the issues he’ll want to define his governorship. “He's not encumbered by an election in front of him,” Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, said. “And so this is really an opportunity to define what he wants to do when he grows up, what he wants to be — and what he wants to accomplish.” ‘Opportunity for all’ Murphy closed out 2022’s address pledging movement toward “a New Jersey rich with opportunity for all willing to work hard, which is just ahead of us.” That seems to be a theme likely to recur in this year’s State of the State. In a video posted to Twitter Sunday, Murphy said he’d been practicing the address. “There are still folks out there who need us, and we’re going to be there for them,” he said. Peter Chen, a senior policy analyst for the progressive think tank New Jersey Policy Perspective, said he expects cheerleading for policies meant to expand access to services and boost economic opportunities — like the state’s ongoing Cover All Kids initiative, which this year is making health insurance available through Medicaid or CHIP for anyone under the age of 19, regardless of immigration status. “Our expectation is that this is largely going to be sort of building on commitments that have already been made, and investments that have been put in,” he said.

I think you’ve got to make some favorable comparisons between Trenton and Washington.

Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University