New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is proposing new assistance for New Jersey residents who need help buying their first home, residents burdened by medical bills and for students facing mental health problems.

These were a few of the programs he touted in his annual budget address before a joint session of the New Jersey State Legislature, in which he pitched a $53.1 billion budget.

Murphy is adding spending while at the same cutting taxes — extending his ANCHOR property tax rebate program to a second year, and allowing a corporate business tax surcharge that targets the state's largest companies to expire.

“We hear from the business community that allowing this surcharge to lapse will mean more money for them to create jobs, to invest in new and more efficient equipment, to lower costs to consumers, and to be able to stay here,” Murphy said.

Progressives have protested the move to eliminate the 2.5% surcharge on each dollar of corporate profit over $1 million — including the think tank New Jersey Policy Perspective, which applauded the governor for his social spending programs but opposes the corporate tax cut.

“By giving a massive tax cut to the most profitable corporations in the world, there’s no promise that the state will be able to fund these public needs in the future,” said Nicole Rodriguez, the group's president. “Buried in the governor’s budget proposal is a new estimate for how much this corporate tax cut will cost the state, coming in at a whopping $1 billion next year.”

But during the speech itself, there was little acknowledgement that the governor is facing criticism from his progressive base. The crowd on the balcony cheered as Murphy ticked through dozens of programs he said he is excited about.

The governor is proposing a pilot program that would relieve medical debt, which he called “a burden that has weighed heavily on the financial futures of countless New Jersey families.”

“Literally, for pennies on the dollar, we can remove a crushing weight holding down many families to get them back on track. No one should go broke simply because they were ill,” Murphy said.

At the recommendation of his Wealth Disparity Task Force, which looked at closing the state's racial wealth gap, Murphy aims to expand the state’s existing Down Payment Assistance Program with another $15 million for first-time homebuyers.

Murphy also had a surprise in his speech: He is moving his offices back into the Capitol after a renovation that has been in progress during the entirety of his governorship.

“After nearly six years, the renovation of the Executive State House is finally nearing its end,” he said. “I hope to be here and working in my new office in just a couple weeks. Feel free to stop by."

The annual budget address lays out what the governor plans to put in his proposal, which he sends to the state Legislature. Then, the Legislature comes up with its version, and both houses vote to approve it. In New Jersey, the governor can veto specific lines in the budget before approving it.

The address drew criticism from environmentalists, who say he is not spending enough on climate change.

“Gov. Murphy’s proposed budget reveals a shocking lack of urgency in addressing the climate crisis despite repeated commitments to the contrary and a historic $10 billion surplus,” said Amy Goldsmith, state director of Clean Water Action.

She criticized the state’s ongoing reliance on drawing from its Clean Energy Fund to support other programs, most significantly NJ Transit, which the governor boasted would see a sixth year without fare increases.

“The governor has been talking a big clean energy game, but the continued raids to the Clean Energy Fund mean that programs to make clean energy accessible to lower-income residents continue to be out of reach or delayed for those most in need,” she said.

Murphy acknowledged that the residents of New Jersey are getting squeezed by high inflation and the highest tax burden in the country, and promised more help.