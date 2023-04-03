New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Monday signed a bill that overhauls the state's campaign finance laws — allowing for larger campaign contributions and replacing local pay-to-play laws with generally weaker state standards.

The bill also gives Murphy the authority to appoint all four seats of the members of the state's Elections Law Enforcement Commission, known as ELEC, without the state Senate approval that would otherwise have been required. Three of the seats were filled until last week by members originally nominated by then-Gov. Chris Christie, but all three members resigned in protest of the bill Thursday.

If they hadn't, Murphy could have vacated their seats under new authority given to him by the law.

Outgoing ELEC chairman Eric H. Jason wrote in a resignation letter the bill will "largely gut" ELEC and render it "unable to further its missions of transparency and accountability." One provision shortens the time the Election Law Enforcement Commission can investigate campaign finance violations, from 10 years to two. Jaso wrote that "conveniently eliminates the agency's recently issued complaints against four Democrat (and one Republican) campaign committees."

The bill also doubles campaign contribution limits and allows companies with government contracts to contribute to political party campaign committees.

The bill’s most significant transparency provision requires so-called “dark money groups” – 501(c)(4) nonprofits and 501(c)(6) trade organizations — to report donations more than $7,500, which could previously be kept secret.

The bill was approved by the state Legislature Thursday just days after the now-resigned ELEC commissioners chose not to discipline or fire their agency's longtime executive director, Jeff Brinde, over allegations including one that prompted an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigation. Brindle wrote to a female employee: “Are you coming out? No Lincoln or Washington’s birthday, but we can celebrate National Coming Out Day?”

Public records attorney C.J. Griffin also obtained other Brindle emails shared them with media. Several focused on issues around transgender identity. When state officials suggested employees add pronouns to their email signatures, Brindle sent a message to another staff member, writing “Give me a break.”

Jaso's resignation letter described the emails as "ill-advised," but said he "did not and do note believe that this was a 'capital offense'" and said Murphy was trying to push Brindle out "for reasons I do not fully fathom." Brindle has sued Murphy, alleging he and top aides illegally tried to edge him out of the job.

Murphy's office often issues press releases and comprehensive statements about major legislation, as it also did Monday for a bill announcing new funding for school districts. It only issued a briefer notice Monday about the Election Transparency Act, describing it broadly broad terms: "requires reporting of campaign contributions in excess of $200; increases contribution limits; concerns independent expenditure committees, certain business entity contributions, and certain local provisions; requires appropriation."

On the “Ask Governor Murphy” call-in show on WNYC last week, Murphy said he wouldn’t comment specifically on the legislation nor Brindle's lawsuit.

“Anything we believe that is on the side of transparency, that is responsible, that opens up democracy, that shines a light ... we’re going to be for,” Murphy said at the time.

Gothamist left Murphy's office a message late Monday afternoon asking if he's selected new commissioners for ELEC, or when he plans to formally nominate them, and is awaiting a response.

The state Assembly voted 42-30 to pass the bill Thursday. The state Senate had approved another version earlier in the month, and voted through the final version 21-12 on Thursday.