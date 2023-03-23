New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy refused to say Wednesday night whether he backs a bill that would give him more sway over the state’s election watchdog — including a potential avenue to oust its leader.

The bill is an overhaul of New Jersey’s campaign finance system that critics say would also bolster special interests and big political donors.

On WNYC’s “Ask Governor Murphy,” monthly call-in show, Murphy noted the so-called “Elections Transparency Act" that passed the state Senate this week has already been through multiple iterations, telling host Nancy Solomon: “Let’s wait and see where this winds up.”

The measure would require any super PACs, 501(c)(4) nonprofit or 501(c)(6) trade organizations — often called "dark money" groups — to disclose when they receive more than $7,500 from any donor.

But the 68-page bill also would invalidate local pay-to-play laws in favor of weaker state guidelines that govern contributions by contractors and companies seeking to do business with governments. It would increase most campaign contribution limits to candidates and allow campaigns to create separate “housekeeping” accounts for items such as rent and phone bills. It would also shorten the time the state Election Law Enforcement Commission has to investigate violations.

“Anything we believe that is on the side of transparency, that is responsible, that opens up democracy, that shines a light ... we’re going to be for,” Murphy said Wednesday night, while emphasizing he wouldn’t give an opinion on the specific legislation.

The bill has thrust Murphy into the middle of a political firestorm, in part because its current version gives the governor an avenue to force out ELEC’s longtime executive director, Jeff Brindle.

Brindle sued Murphy earlier this month, alleging the governor and three top aides have been trying to push him out of the job. The lawsuit alleges Brindle was pressured to resign by aides who cited an “anti-gay” comment he had made in an email, but refused to provide that email. Murphy administration sources told Politico that Brindle’s email was dismissive of National Coming Out Day.

ELEC is scheduled to have a hearing about the allegations of the homophobic comment next week, NJ.com reported Wednesday.

The governor doesn’t have the power to fire Brindle — that rests with ELEC’s commissioners. But the version of the bill approved by the Senate included last-minute changes that would let Murphy vacate the lineup of commissioners, then replace the members within 90 days without Senate approval. That would let the governor bypass the tradition of “senatorial courtesy,” in which a single legislator could hold up a nominee’s confirmation indefinitely.

Another version, considered last month, would have given the governor the power to directly appoint an ELEC executive director.

Brindle’s suit states the governor’s office continued to force his ouster by pressuring ELEC commissioners and by seeking an investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office. It also cites the changes made to the bill to give Murphy more power over ELEC.

Murphy on Wednesday said he doesn’t comment on personnel matters or ongoing litigation.

The Assembly has yet to vote on the bill.