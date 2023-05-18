New Jersey's attorney general has filed a civil rights complaint against Hanover Township Public Schools, looking to block a policy that would require school staff to disclose students' sexual and gender identities to parents.

"Because the policy requires school staff to 'out' LGBTQ+ youth to their parents, it exposes them to severe harms to their safety and mental health," Attorney General Matthew Platkin's office wrote in a statement on Wednesday.

The policy, which the Hanover Township School Board adopted on Tuesday night, addresses a range of circumstances school officials say could affect a student's social or emotional well-being — and violates the state's Law Against Discrimination and Department of Education guidance, according to Platkin's office. His office is also seeking a temporary injunction in Superior Court to block enforcement of the policy while the administrative complaint is adjudicated by the Division on Civil Rights.

The state isn't challenging aspects of the policy that require parental notification related to other issues that might affect a students' well-being, such as bullying or substance use.

Hanover Township school officials said in a statement on Wednesday that they'll "vigorously defend this common-sense policy that protects parental rights and ensures the safety of all schoolchildren."

"The Hanover Township Board of Education believes that parents need to be fully informed of all material issues that could impact their children so that they — as parents — can provide the proper care and support for their children," the district wrote.

The policy requires notification around issues related to a student's "sexuality; sexual orientation; [or] transitioning," among other issues, according to the district.

It additionally requires notice about firearms, peer pressure, school performance, suicide, gang activity, eating disorders, pornography, sexual activity and "preoccupation with antisocial music."

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted support for Platkin's legal challenge on Wednesday night, saying the policy jeopardizes students' well-being and mental health.