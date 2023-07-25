A New Jersey bus monitor charged in the death of a 6-year-old girl who suffocated while being taken to school was on her phone, earbuds in both ears, and didn’t notice while the child “struggled violently for her life,” NJ.com reported Monday.

Amanda Davila, 27, was charged with manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child, in the July 17 death of Fajr Atiya Williams, a student with special needs who was attending an extended school program, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald’s Office said in a statement posted on Facebook.

An investigation by McDonald's office found Davila wasn’t paying attention to Williams after the bus she was riding in hit a series of bumps in the road caused Williams to slump in her wheelchair and the four-point safety harness securing her to tighten and ultimately block her airway, according to the statement.

NJ.com, citing the criminal complaint, reported the child “struggled violently for her life, flailing her arms and legs. On at least two occasions, (the girl) made a shriek or gasp and at one point kicked the window of the bus.”

The wheelchair Williams used was secured toward the back of the bus while Davila sat toward the front, using a cellphone while wearing earbuds in both ears — a violation of policies and procedures, McDonald’s investigation found.

Davila, who had secured the child into her seat, didn’t realize anything was wrong or call for help until the bus arrived at Claremont Elementary School — 14 minutes after Williams lost consciousness, according to the NJ.com report.

Franklin Township Public Schools released a statement last week from Superintendent John Ravally extending "thoughts and prayers" to Williams' family and friends. Davila worked for Montauk Bus Company, which released a statement to media outlets last week saying it was cooperating with the investigation.

Davila is being held in Somerset County Jail and is scheduled for a hearing Thursday.