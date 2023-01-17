The New Jersey-bound side of the Holland Tunnel will close six nights a week for nearly three years to repair damage caused by Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Port Authority officials announced Tuesday.

Agency officials said the partial closure will begin on Feb. 4 and run every night from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., except Friday nights, when it will start and end later. The closures won't apply to Saturdays and major holidays.

The regular shutdowns will be in effect until at least the end of 2025.

Drivers were advised through a notice from the Port Authority to use alternate routes during those hours, like the George Washington Bridge or Lincoln Tunnel.

It’s the latest repair work on the tunnel, which was inundated with 30 million gallons of saltwater during the storm that surged Manhattan and New Jersey with coastal floods more than a decade ago. The Port Authority has since 2020 implemented similar shutdowns on the New York-bound side of the tunnel to repair damage from the storm.

Port Authority officials said crews must install flood-proof barriers on the ends of the tunnel, and fix damaged infrastructure like crumbling granite retaining walls, electrical cables and corroded elevator parts.

New Jersey commuters are also waiting for federal officials to sign off on funding for two new rail tunnels beneath the Hudson River as part of the long-awaited Gateway Program. Officials behind the project say those new tunnels must be built before repairs can begin on the two existing cross-Hudson passenger rail tunnels, which were also damaged by floods from Hurricane Sandy.