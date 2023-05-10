New Jersey State Attorney General Matthew Platkin on Tuesday announced his appointment of Isa Abbassi, a 26-year NYPD veteran, as the officer in charge of the Paterson Police Department. With the NYPD, Abbassi was tasked with building community relations with the Staten Island police after the 2014 death of Eric Garner, and later won recognition for crime and violence reduction in Staten Island in 2019. “Office in Charge Abbassi has proven himself to be a leader who can bring police and community together, even when the relationship might seem irreparable,” Platkin said. Abbassi said his priorities for the department are to rebuild trust, restore order in the community, evolve community policing, evaluate the best practices in technology and work on recruitment training and employee wellbeing. “I believe in strong oversight and accountability," Abbassi said. "I hold supervisors and executive staff strictly accountable. I believe in public communication and transparency. I believe in letting the community and the government know what the mission and the agenda of the police department is."

There’s going to be no ‘mission accomplished’ banner in the next six weeks or six months. This is going to be an operation that’s measured in terms of months and years, and I think the public needs that.

New Jersey State Attorney General Matthew Platkin