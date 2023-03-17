Authorities on Thursday released body camera footage of the fatal police-involved shooting of community activist Najee Seabrooks in Paterson, N.J. in early March.

The hours of video – released by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin’s office – shows the moment Paterson police officers shot and killed Seabrooks, 31, on March 3 at his home after he called 911 for help during a mental health crisis. When the officers arrived at the apartment, Seabrooks had locked himself in the bathroom inside with knives, and also claimed to have a gun, according to the attorney general’s statement.

The press release marked the first time law enforcement gave a detailed account of what happened that day.

According to Platkin, Seabrooks went back and forth between saying he would cooperate and making threats to himself and the officers. In video footage, an officer can be heard pleading with Seabrooks to come out with his hands up so he could talk to his mother and go to the hospital. Police then fire their weapons.

“I’m sure she doesn’t want to see you like this,” the officer says to Seabrooks, who at that point of the footage, has been opening and closing the door and peering out as officers surround the bathroom, flashing lights in his direction. Seabrooks is later seen running out of the bathroom.

“Drop it,” one officer says, and discharges his weapon. Two members of the Paterson Police Emergency Response Team – Officer Anzore Tsay and Officer Jose Hernandez – shot and struck Seabrooks, according to the attorney general.

When Seabrook’s body falls to the ground in the video footage, officers surround him. They’re heard talking about taking knives out of his hands.