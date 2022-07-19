Federal safety officials are investigating the death of a worker at an Amazon warehouse in Carteret, New Jersey.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed to Gothamist that a worker died at the fulfillment center on July 13th — during the retail giant’s two-day ‘Prime Day’ promotion — but did not share additional details.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of one of our colleagues and offer our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time," said Amazon spokesperson Sam Stephenson. "We’ve contacted his family to offer support and will provide counseling resources to employees needing additional care.”

Carteret officials confirmed only that they responded to a first aid call on July 13th around 8 a.m. and transported a person to the hospital. Borough spokesman Jon Salonis did not release additional information.

The Carteret Fire Department also hasn’t yet returned a request for comment midday Tuesday.

This story has been updated with additional comment.