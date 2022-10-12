The hottest midterm race in New Jersey, if not in the country, will see its first debate Thursday morning, and it’s sold out.

In New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, incumbent Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) is facing challenger Tom Kean Jr. (R-Westfield) in a rematch of the 2020 race that the Democrat won by less than a percentage point. But now, the district’s boundaries have been redrawn to include an extra 30,000 registered Republicans. If Kean Jr. is able to win the seat, he could help tip the majority of the U.S. House of Representatives.

But the first debate is also drawing interest because Kean Jr. has conducted few interviews with the press, and hasn’t held many events that were publicized in advance.

In fact, the Malinowski campaign said it has accepted four debate or forum requests that Kean Jr. hasn’t agreed to.

Thursday’s debate will be held by the Gateway Chamber of Commerce and will focus on inflation and the economy. Even though it is sold out, both C-SPAN and the chamber plan to stream it live. The program starts at 8:30 a.m.