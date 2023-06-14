A 3-year-old in Trenton, New Jersey, died on Wednesday morning after being found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in their home on Princeton Avenue, according to the Mercer County prosecutor’s office.

Police said they believed the child’s possession and firing of the weapon to be an accident.

In a statement, Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said the city is grieving for the family of the victim’s loss.

“The horrific act calls to mind the seamlessness of gun deaths and innocent children in harm’s way,” Gusciora said.

The victim’s name was not released.

Law enforcement recovered the firearm and an investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear about the tragic death of the three year old child who lost their life in Trenton earlier today," said Tyler Jones, spokesman for Gov. Phil Murphy. "We extend our deepest sympathies and prayers to their loved ones and the community. Gun safety has been a core mission of our Administration since day one, and we continue to fight each day to strengthen our gun safety laws and to keep dangerous weapons out of the reach of children.”

According to a report by anti-gun violence nonprofit organization Every Town for Gun Safety, guns are the fourth leading cause of death for children in New Jersey. An average of 36 children and teens die by guns in New Jersey every year, according to the report.

This story has been updated with comment from a spokesman for Gov. Phil Murphy.