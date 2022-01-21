But late last week, two of his children, 8-year-old Mariam and 3-year-old Abubakary, were released. Both have autism. The 3-year-old, Abubakary, has been much quieter since getting out of the hospital, Kamara said. He has coughing fits at night and has to use a newly-prescribed asthma pump. Eight-year-old Mariam is non-verbal and uses an assistive speech device to communicate.

“Mariam does really well with routine and calmness and structure,” said the child's special education teacher, Christina Kharem. Kharem, along with other faculty at Mariam’s special education school, P469X Bronx School for Continuous Learners, had been helping raise funds for the family so Kamara can focus on caretaking and finding them a new place to live.

“The last memories of that building will be her mom and family screaming and trying to get out of that building and people dying around them,” Kharem said.

The Kamara family lived on the 15th floor of the 19-story building. FDNY officials said on that floor, a faulty stairwell door didn’t close automatically and allowed smoke to billow through it, though it wasn’t clear where in the building the family had been found. Kamara’s wife Fatoumatta still hasn’t been able to speak about what happened.

Mohamed Kamara is staying at a Red Cross-funded hotel along with 54 other families, including 155 adults and 52 children. His two children who recovered are staying with relatives for the time being. A spokesperson for the Red Cross said families can now stay at the hotel through February 7th. After what happened, Kamara said he can’t imagine ever returning with his family to the apartment at 133 East 181st Street.

“Because of how much my kids went through [there] and I was not able to help,” he said.

Kamara’s 20-year-old niece Isatou Kamara, a social work student at Medgar Evers College, has been with her uncle most days since the fire, visiting the family in the hospital and trying to help him find a new three-bedroom apartment — no simple task when you’re juggling the apartment application process with hospital visitations.

Most of the family’s clothing and furniture reek with the stench of smoke and will have to be thrown out. Kamara said visiting her baby cousin in the hospital and watching her struggling to breathe on a ventilator was heartbreaking.

“I don't know how to grieve because I know there's people that had it worse than us,” she said. “My uncle and his entire family somehow, some way, God chose to save them … even though they’re still in the hospital, I just try to look on the bright side and be grateful.”