Can you believe it's the last Wednesday in February? Will March in NYC feel more normal? Who knows!
- Nicholas Braun is perhaps best known for playing Cousin Greg on Succession, but he’s also involved in a couple downtown Manhattan bars, including the newly opened Jac’s. “You have a place to meet people and drink tequila-sodas for free,” he says of his business ventures. When pressed more on his drinking habits, he added he’d “love to learn how to make a martini, but I don’t think I have the equipment.. I’ll get there someday."
- Mostly known for attracting “artsy scenesters, trust-fund kids, and indie rock [musicians],” could a couple venues in Bushwick also be a home for Brooklyn’s live rap scene? In a recent Rolling Stone piece, venue owners discuss the possibilities of “breaking down some of the genre silos and mixing some of the music communities.”
- Somehow it isn’t at all surprising that you can go to Williamsburg and pay almost double the price to eat a version of Taco Bell’s iconic Crunchwrap Supreme. (Except this one is called a “Dankwrap Supreme” for obvious legal reasons.) Is it worth it?
- Apparently it’s not illegal for Keith Brown, a New York Assemblymember from Long Island, to also work full time as a big shot corporate lawyer, taking on clients such as Wegman’s and a Marriott franchise.
- New York Times staff journalists are divided over whether the newspaper deserves criticism for its coverage of transgendered issues and if the staff has the right to publicly speak in favor of the critique.
- The MTA is piloting wider turnstiles as a way to improve accessibility for people who use wheelchairs.
- Hell Gate published an extensive critique of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s film tax credit plan: “Past investigations have found no evidence that taxpayers have gotten anything close to a positive return on their investment—and the latest figures don't look much better.” (Further reading: here’s our piece outlining details of the plan.)
- The New York Post reports that the FDNY wants to increase the price of ambulance rides by “more than 50%” to account for inflation and a pay raise for EMS workers.
