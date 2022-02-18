Demolition of Newark’s long-vacant Seth Boyden Court housing complex is underway, more than seven years after its last resident was moved out. The 15-acre property in the South Ward will be transformed into new housing and commercial developments — serving as a redevelopment anchor for the neighborhood.

“Parts of the city that's been this way for a long time, a lot of times get neglected as we develop other parts, mostly downtown so we want to go into the neighborhoods,” Mayor Ras Baraka said Thursday after he drove the first demolition crane through a hollowed out second-floor apartment.

“We want to do some development in those parts of the city because I think that's the only thing that's going to take us from where we are to where we need to be.”