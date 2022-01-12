The PVSC wants to build an 84-megawatt power plant on its property in an industrial corner in Newark’s East Ward. The plant would produce back-up power during storms and only run for maintenance purposes or when the energy grid is overloaded during high demand (about once a year, according to PVSC). Officials say emergency power is necessary to mitigate against climate change and worsening storms. When Hurricane Sandy hit in 2012, the facility lost power for 72 hours and 840 million gallons of raw sewage seeped into the Passaic River and Newark Bay.

But environmental advocates say building a new power plant is antithetical to Murphy’s promises to protect Black and brown communities from being exposed to more polluting facilities. Murphy signed a landmark bill in 2020 that would empower the state to reject permits for projects like power plants or other manufacturing facilities if they have a disproportionate impact on communities already overburdened by pollution.

The law’s rules are still being written so the measure won’t take effect until later this spring at the earliest. That means the proposed power plant, which is waiting for an air permit approval from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, could escape the additional scrutiny. Last year, the DEP issued an administrative order mandating that any facility seeking a permit in an environmentally overburdened community hold public hearings and respond to concerns raised by the community.

But environmental and civil rights groups said that hasn’t been enough to allay their concerns about the power plant. They’re urging Murphy to intervene and, at least, delay the vote this week.

The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka's office, likewise, did not respond to a request for comment on his position.

“I think everyone would agree that having two power plants is disproportionate. Having three, after the strongest environmental justice law was signed in your city, is just insult, you know, it's morally reprehensible,” said Maria Lopez Nuñez, deputy director of organizing and advocacy at the Ironbound Community Corporation, an environmental advocacy group in Newark.

The proposed power plant would be located near a four-square-mile residential neighborhood known as the Ironbound, home to 50,000 residents.

“We're less than a mile away from the nearest elementary school and we're just a couple of blocks from the closest homes,” she said.

The plant would run no more than 1,200 hours a year and its emissions would be below acceptable state standards, according to a copy of their submitted permit. The Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission is the fifth largest wastewater treatment facility in the country. It serves 48 towns in Bergen, Hudson, Passaic, Union and Essex counties in the densely-populated northeast corner of the state.