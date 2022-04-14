Newark’s Police Division has implemented 16 new policies around pedestrian stops, handling evidence, bias-free policing and how to interact with LGBTQ residents. Newark’s Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said police brutality lawsuits and taxpayer-funded settlements are down 90% in the most recent four-year period when compared to the four years prior to the consent decree.

Officers are also receiving an additional 40 hours of training each year, as required by the decree.

O’Hara said the monitor’s team provided “incredible help” at the beginning of the consent decree, setting up the framework to start systemic reforms and hard conversations with residents.

“In the end, people in the community understood that we kept coming back, that we were sincere and very real about making this process happen and that they had a voice in what our policies were, what our training looked like,” he said. “People can see the difference.”

But O’Hara said the process has become bureaucratic and focuses too much on scoring perfectly on the audits.

“Everything in a policy needs to be 95% perfect versus the essence of the consent decree requirements,” he said. “The more rules that you have, the easier it is to find something wrong. ‘Oh, you didn't check a box on this one report.’ That kind of thing, that's frustrating.”

A different path

New rules issued by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland last September would address some of O’Hara’s concerns but won’t apply to Newark’s monitorship. Garland ordered a review last year of existing consent decrees when he restored the DOJ's use of the court orders that had been curbed under the administration of former President Donald Trump.

The review justified the use of federal monitors and said they serve as the “primary catalyst" in transforming agencies. The new rules, which only apply to future monitors, include capping fees to minimize costs to municipalities, setting term limits, holding a termination hearing five years into the monitorship and considering transferring some oversight duties to other agencies.

Zayid Muhammad, an organizer with Newark Communities for Accountable Policing, said the city’s police force has made marked improvements.

“It was absolutely necessary. Newark police were in a horrible space with this community before the consent decree and the oversight process began,” he said. “We do see a considerable difference in how policing is done.”

Muhammad said uniformed officers in particular have embraced reforms and the department has hired new younger officers and is offering more training.

“Where we hit a wall is with undercover police,” he said. “There is not sufficient buy-in throughout the police department’s ranks, particularly with undercover officers, and there's not sufficient accountability mechanisms to rein them in.”

The most recent quarterly reports by the federal monitor show Newark officers aren’t always turning their body cameras on during public interactions as required. Police also only complied with new rules around pedestrian stops 72% of the time, below the 95% threshold required to pass the audit that determines whether Newark is adhering to the terms of the consent decree.

The police department is also falling behind in implementing new data systems that track police behavior, which is required under the consent decree. The monitoring team wrote last year that the police division had only complied with one of the data system requirements.

Newark “will not be in a position to comply with consent decree requirements concerning its data systems unless the city commits substantial funding and resources to correct these issues,” the monitor wrote.

“Simply put, NPD needs updated and modern IT and data systems to be a modern police agency that provides high quality service to Newark residents.”

Muhammad said the city should continue to pay the federal monitor for as long as it takes for all residents to feel safe calling the police for help.

But, ultimately, a federal judge will decide when Newark has met its obligations under the consent decree.