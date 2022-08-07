NJ Transit is asking for the public’s input on its $190 million plan to refurbish the 86-year-old Newark Penn Station. It will hold the first of three public hearings online Tuesday, inviting travelers, area residents, businesses, and others to have their say.

The hearing will be held on Zoom from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Participants are being asked to register in advance.

NJ Transit is also conducting a survey on planned station improvements, with questions available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Participants will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card.

“Public involvement is essential in shaping the station’s future design and ensuring that it meets the needs of the customers and the community,” NJ Transit said in an announcement of the hearing.

During the meeting, project leaders will go over their plans and objectives, NJ Transit said. Members of the public will be able to ask questions and share their thoughts.

The Murphy administration has said the project will include updated amenities, pedestrian spaces, and infrastructure improvements, including to the station’s grand hall.

Aesthetic improvements will include restoring classic benches in the waiting room and installing brighter lighting — and even deep cleaning the limestone exterior to show off the building’s facade, NJ Transit has said. Work is also planned to update bathrooms and improve air circulation.

Some of the work has already begun, according to NJ.com.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration announced the first contract for the project, covering $9.2 million worth of master planning and design work, earlier this year. A first phase of the project will focus on aesthetics, with longer-term work focused on “improving the station’s openness and overall customer and visitor experience,” NJ Transit said in an announcement at the time.

The project is one of several funded by an $814 million allocation to NJ Transit in this year’s state budget, including improvements to the Hoboken Ferry Terminal Building and the Hoboken Bus Terminal, according to NJ.com.