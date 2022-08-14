A boil water advisory for areas in Newark affected by August 10th’s water main break has been lifted, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced on Saturday.

The water main break, which compromised service in Newark as well as in nearby Bloomfield and Belleville, affected more than 100,000 people and flooded roads around Branch Brook Park. City workers had also gone door to door to distribute water to residents.

A statement from Baraka said the Department of Water and Sewer Utilities had conducted water testing in affected wards of the city and confirmed that the water quality was deemed satisfactory and safe to drink. The mayor’s statement also said water was restored to all areas of the city that were affected.