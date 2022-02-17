The Newark City Council on Wednesday approved a resolution that advances the cause of reparations for African Americans in New Jersey, urging state lawmakers to create a task force to study the issue.

The resolution calls on state legislators to create a New Jersey Reparations Task Force that would “examine the lingering negative effects of slavery on living African-Americans and on society in New Jersey” and “make recommendations for what remedies should be awarded.”

Jean-Pierre Brutus, senior counsel with the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, a group that has helped lead a “Reparations: Say the Word” campaign, called the vote “wonderful news” and said the movement would help address long-standing racial inequities that stem from a history of slavery and structural racism in the state.

Much of this history is not widely known. New Jersey was the last state in the North to abandon the practice of slavery, and initially rejected the 13th Amendment, which permanently abolished slavery at the end of the Civil War. All of this, said Brutus, is reflected in conditions in the state today.

“New Jersey has one of the largest racial wealth gaps in the country,” he said. The median white household wealth in New Jersey, according to a report issued by his organization in 2020, is $352,000 versus $6,100 for a Black household.