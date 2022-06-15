Is a split ticket possible?

So far, Reyna has been resistant to acknowledging the possibility that she or Archila could find themselves paired with Hochul, instead focusing on her ongoing partnership with Suozzi.

A former Brooklyn deputy borough president under now-Mayor Eric Adams, she and Suozzi have touted a tough-on-crime message they hope resonates with voters concerned about quality-of-life issues. They’ve positioned themselves as moderate Democrats, and have criticized Hochul for her selection of Benjamin and the deal she struck to spend $600 million on a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

If Reyna is elected, she would become the first Dominican American to hold statewide office.

“Tom Suozzi and I have demonstrated how we are common sense, lifelong Democrats, and we want to change the direction of our state,” told Gothamist. “We want to provide leadership. We want to demonstrate our proven record. We want to be able to bridge-build, right? We have to be able to work together.”

In an interview, Archila, also of Brooklyn, said the lieutenant governor race should be just that – a race, not “a coronation.” She is the co-founder of Make The Road NY, an immigrant advocacy group. In 2018, she confronted Jeff Flake, the Republican senator, in an elevator during the hearings to approve Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. She recounted her own history with sexual assault while questioning why Flake supported a man accused of sexual misconduct.

This year, Archila has focused her campaign on bolstering affordable housing options and providing health care for all.

“What is good for democracy is that people know that their votes matter,” she said. “When elections feel more like coronations, the communities that lose are the communities that always get left behind – Black and brown and immigrant communities, the working class and middle-class families.”

Archila would be the first openly LGBTQ person and first Colombian to hold statewide office if elected.

Should the system change?

The state constitution lays out few responsibilities for lieutenant governors, aside from the big one – being willing and able to serve should the governor resign or otherwise become unable to serve.

Speak to former lieutenant governors about their old jobs, and many of them have a go-to quip about the rigors of the work.

When David Paterson was the state’s No. 2, he claimed he used to call Spitzer first thing in the morning. When he heard Spitzer’s voice – and therefore knew the governor was alive – he would go back to bed. Paterson would later become governor after Spitzer resigned amid a sex scandal.

Robert Duffy was Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s first lieutenant governor, serving from 2011 through 2014. From there, Hochul took over until Cuomo’s resignation in 2021.

Under Cuomo, Duffy and later Hochul criss-crossed the state in SUVs to attend events as the governor’s representative. Back then, Hochul would often boast of the thousands of miles she logged every year, while Duffy – who stands at 6-foot-5 – said his extended time on the road helped lead to blood clots in his legs.

“My line was: Governors fly, and lieutenant governors drive,” said Duffy, whom Cuomo tasked with overseeing the state’s regional economic development program. “And boy, do we drive.”

Duffy says the state should change its election system to match the federal one, allowing gubernatorial candidates to handpick their running mate. Having a situation where a governor and lieutenant governor are forced into a partnership doesn’t help anyone, especially when the governor controls your budget and portfolio of work, he said.

“You may want to be that quote-unquote activist LG, having press conferences and saying what you want to say,” Duffy said. “But after about four weeks, nobody would probably listen any longer and you'd be in there by yourself.”

Others see it differently.

State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris, a Queens Democrat, is one of a number of progressive-leaning lawmakers who have endorsed Archila’s campaign, even if they haven’t weighed in on the governor’s race. Gianaris said he thinks having a lieutenant governor who isn’t beholden to the governor could be a good thing.

“A lot of people have made noise about how the governor should have a partner,” he said. “I think the governor should have someone who pushes her to be better.”

Archila, meanwhile, said she would work with whomever wins the gubernatorial primary, should she win her own race. Their first task is defeating the Republican candidate, she said.

“I do not want to risk for one second New York being governed by an (Andrew) Giuliani or Lee Zeldin,” she said. “That would be so dangerous for the state of New York.”