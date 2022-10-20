New York’s economy is looking a tad brighter as the state added 17,400 jobs in September and the unemployment rate dropped slightly, the state Department of Labor announced on Thursday.

The statewide unemployment rate decreased from 4.7% in August to 4.3% in September, the agency said in a press release.

The decrease was led by New York City, which saw its unemployment rate drop from 6.6% in August to 5.6% in September.

Outside of New York City, the unemployment rate ticked up from 3.2% to 3.3%.

New York’s economy, which was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, is slowly rebounding from where it was last year. The unemployment rate fell from 5.7% last September to 3.9% last month, according to the non-seasonally adjusted data used to make year-to-year comparisons.