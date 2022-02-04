MANHATTAN

Rocky's Dog Run, located in Fort Washington Park in Washington Heights, got high marks for being one of the largest dog runs in the five boroughs. "It's huge, easily the biggest dog run I've seen in the city," said Alliana Semjen, who gave it an A-/B+ grade. She noted that it's outfitted with wood chips that get replaced about once a year, trash cans and doggy bags are available for visitors, and there are no water features (nor any flooding problems). Also, she said, she has never once seen a rat there.

The Morningside Park Dog Run, located inside of Morningside Park near W. 114th Street, was strongly recommended by multiple readers. "Its location, on top of a tall outcropping, provides generous views of Harlem," said Laura MacDonald. "It's surrounded by shady trees and there's always a breeze in summer. The ground is covered in wood chips — no concrete here — and there are trees inside which the dogs use to play chase around. Very friendly. Good mix of people. Chill approach to the dogs. Also there's a small dog/puppy area."

Kacie Dillon, who gave the dog run a B+ grade, noted that it is completely maintained by volunteers from around the neighborhood. "Everyone does a good job of keeping the run clean, trash gets taken out weekly, and glass and litter is always picked up and discarded," Dillon said, adding that the mulch is replaced quarterly. There are toy bins around the park with tennis balls and frisbees, as well as a donation bin where people can leave jackets, toys, leashes, and other items their dogs have outgrown out or no longer need.

Communication among park regulars is key. Using a WhatsApp group, Dillon explained, they "regularly post and ask for volunteers to help lay down the mulch or volunteer to take out the trash that week." They also "update the Amazon wish list for the park that we can contribute to. We have special events to lay down mulch, holidays, take out the trash, clean up the run. We also have events that highlight small businesses in the area that are geared towards pets (daycares, grooming, treats, etc)."

Both Dillon and Suzanne Kessler, who gave the park an A- rating, noted that the run can get muddy when it rains, but the WhatsApp group helps in that respect, too: "People regularly message the group chat asking if the run is muddy after rain and snow storms before heading over," Dillon said.

The popular Tompkins Square Dog Run may have gotten the most glowing reviews, with several people calling it the "best" in the city. "The ground was raised to provide drainage and prevent puddling," explained Garrett Rosso, who said the park is mostly maintained and funded by the community. "A tree deck was installed to protect historic trees. K9 turf is used to keep the surface less muddy and paw friendly. Concrete bath and dog drinking areas were installed to keep it hygienic and prevent the spread of disease such as kennel cough and leptospirosis."

Another reader wrote, "It's clean and shady, with lots of places to sit, and enough room for the dogs to run and have fun. In other words, it's great for both dogs and their owners. Every dog run should be as beautiful."